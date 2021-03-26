© 2021
consumer rights

  • Update on SCAMS to watch for.
    Chuck Finney
    ,
    Update on SCAMS to watch for. Guest: Joseph Ridout, Manager of Consumer Services for Consumer Action, the National Consumer Advocacy and Educational…
  • State Bar of California Consumer Projects
    Chuck Finney
    ,
    State Bar of California Consumer ProjectsGuest: State Bar President Luis RodriguezListeners with questions for Chuck or Luis Rodriguez, please call…
  • Bankruptcy Law.
    Chuck Finney
    ,
    Bankruptcy Law: Financially desperate consumers dealing with loan sharksand consumer rights re student debt.Guest: Certified Specialist in Bankruptcy Law…
  • Insurance Fraud Crimes.
    Insurance Fraud Crimes.Guests: San Mateo County participants: Deputy District Attorney Sharon Henry, Deputy In Charge of the Insurance Fraud Unit, and…
  • Scams -- Consumers be on your guard.
    Scams - Consumers be on your guard. Guest: Joe Ridout, Manager of Consumer Services at Consumer Action, a non-profit national consumer advocacy…
    Politics
    Prop 37: Labels for GMOs?
    Today, many of the foods we eat come from Genetically Modified Organisms such as modified corn, wheat, and soy to make them grow more productively. But do…
