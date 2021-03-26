-
On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing the future of the US Supreme Court since the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whose last wish was…
What kind of right is the right to bear arms, if it is a right at all? The right to bear arms, as guaranteed by the Second Amendment, is at once both…
Dora Torres is spending the better part of a hot Monday afternoon at Bail Hotline Bail Bonds trying to get her boyfriend Mark Mabutas out of jail. He was…
Life of the Law: “Bad Constitution” Alabama has the longest constitution, not just in the country, but in the world, with 885 amendments and counting.…
