-
Kitka is a women's singing ensemble based in Oakland. For more than 35 years, the group has been singing songs drawn from Eastern European vocal…
-
Kitka is a women's singing ensemble based in Oakland. For more than 35 years, the group has been singing songs drawn from Eastern European vocal…
-
Europe's premier bluegrass band, Red Wine, is coming to the Bay Area from their home in Genoa, Italy. Martino Coppo and Silvio Ferretti recently…
-
Europe's premier bluegrass band, Red Wine, is coming to the Bay Area from their home in Genoa, Italy. Martino Coppo and Silvio Ferretti recently…