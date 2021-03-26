-
When it comes to girls who code must it be "perfection or bust"?Only about a quarter of computer professionals are women--and that's actually down from…
-
When it comes to girls who code must it be "perfection or bust"?Only about a quarter of computer professionals are women--and that's actually down from…
-
This week on KALW's showcase for the best stories from public radio podcasts and independent radio producers... "Enchanting by Numbers (2015 version),"…
-
This week on KALW's showcase for the best stories from public radio podcasts and independent radio producers... "Enchanting by Numbers (2015 version),"…
-
Here's what's happening in the Bay Area, as curated by KALW news:SF schools are developing computer science curriculum for all grade levels // SF…
-
Here's what's happening in the Bay Area, as curated by KALW news:SF schools are developing computer science curriculum for all grade levels // SF…