The Bay Area has been a nationwide leader in recycling, but is it a victim of its own success? Residents are doing a better job than ever at sorting their…
On the September 17th edition of Your Call filmmakers from the documentary Racing to Zero join us to talk about San Francisco’s commitment to meet its…
“The goal is Zero Waste by 2020, and we think that is an achievable goal.”Those words from former San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom back in 2009 promoted…
Californians are pretty good about thinking twice before throwing things away—we divert more than 60 percent of our waste away from landfills. But what…
The Sonoma Compost Company is just off Highway 101, northwest of Petaluma. All day, trucks haul in plant materials; others haul out soil. Sift through…
