community organizing

-
On this episode of The Specialist, we spend a day in the shoes of a sidewalk canvasser.Click the audio player above to listen to the story.This story was…
-
On this episode of The Specialist, we spend a day in the shoes of a sidewalk canvasser.Click the audio player above to listen to the story.This story was…
-
Ivan Garcia is only 15 years old, but he’s already working with Oakland city officials, and was appointed by Mayor Libby Schaaf to the city’s Youth…
-
Ivan Garcia is only 15 years old, but he’s already working with Oakland city officials, and was appointed by Mayor Libby Schaaf to the city’s Youth…
-
After the destruction of the North Bay Fires, most Sonoma County residents could get financial assistance to help rebuild. But for the more than 40,000…
-
After the destruction of the North Bay Fires, most Sonoma County residents could get financial assistance to help rebuild. But for the more than 40,000…
-
For the month of January Your Call's "must read" is Jane Mcalevey's No Shortcuts: Organizing for Power in the New Gilded Age. Read it, then join the…
-
For the month of January Your Call's "must read" is Jane Mcalevey's No Shortcuts: Organizing for Power in the New Gilded Age. Read it, then join the…
-
On the June 20th edition of Your Call, Loretta Ross joins us to discuss the book, Undivided Rights: Women of Color Organize for Reproductive Rights.The…
-
On the June 20th edition of Your Call, Loretta Ross joins us to discuss the book, Undivided Rights: Women of Color Organize for Reproductive Rights.The…