In 2019, the United Nations reported that an unprecedented number of people have been forced to flee their home countries. Over 70 million people are…
Summer is a time to explore new places, but have you ever considered what it means to travel ethically? Global tourism is an $8.27 trillion business, and…
Photographer Matthew O’Brien grew up in the East Bay, but he found one of his favorite and deepest subjects a continent away in Colombia.His new book, No…
On the Oct 7th edition of Your Call, it’s our Friday media roundtable. This week, we’ll discuss coverage of the historic referendum in Colombia.Last…
Nohemí was taken from her home when she was just a girl, and sent to work as a domestic employee for an upper-middle class family in Bogota. This is her…
