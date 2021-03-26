-
San Francisco city workers moved a 4,000 pound Christopher Columbus statue into storage Thursday morning.The Christopher Columbus statue near Coit Tower…
What are the stories behind the newly completed restoration of Coit Tower and its famed murals? City Visions host Joseph Pace speaks with the architect,…
Last week marked the 80th birthday of one of San Francisco’s grandest landmarks: Coit Tower. Inside the iconic structure are several colorful murals…
