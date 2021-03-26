-
On today’s episode of “Crosscurrents,” we are talking about identity. We have heard how people, whether intentionally or not, can “pass” as another race,…
Many spaces are designated for either men or women: bathrooms, clothing stores, hair salons. But some people don’t subscribe to being a man or a woman.…
We are always adjusting the way we sound. It especially depends on the social situation we are in. Linguists call it "code switching," a term originally…
