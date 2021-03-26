-
For over a year, inmate Richard Gilliam has regularly sent us dispatches from prison as part of our Dispatches from the Inside series, to give us a lens…
As a prisoner, I am often reminded that the CDCR requires me to follow its rules. That’s understandable, rules and regulations ensure that operations run…
Richard Gilliam is incarcerated at the California Men's Colony (CMC).September 6, 2012Okay, so I just learned that a federal court in Massachusetts has…
Richard Gilliam is incarcerated at the California Men's Colony (CMC).August 29, 2012Prison officials released approximately thirty Northern and Southern…
Richard Gilliam is incarcerated at the California Men's Colony (CMC).August 14, 2012Timely Update and Commentary:At lights-out on Friday, August 10, a…
