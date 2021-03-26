-
The Oakland City Council voted to ban the use of facial recognition technology last week. The software is used by police around the country to find wanted…
On this edition of next Your Call, listen to our conversation about building solidarity across communities to protect civil rights and liberties. As part…
BART riders are on edge after a spate of killings on the system, including the brutal stabbing of 18-year-old Nia Wilson. In the wake of the violence, the…
Firuzeh Mahmoudi's organization United4Iran is using technology to improve civil liberties in Iran.
While he was running for President, Donald Trump made it clear he’d be willing to spy on Muslims. "I want surveillance of certain mosques, if that's okay.…
