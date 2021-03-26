Civil disobedience

-
YLR host Jeff Hayden is joined by a distinguished panel including professors, attorneys, athletes and analysts – who are engaged in examining the ethical…
A series of protests embroil the entire country following another killing at the hands of a police officer. Some are outraged by the loss of life, others…
In a violent world, what can non-violence really achieve?We all hope for peace. Yet in the face of violence, it often seems the only recourse is more…
On the January 19th edition of Your Call, we’ll have a conversation with environmental justice activist Tim De Christopher.In 2011, DeChristopher was…
On the next Your Call, we’ll speak with filmmakers Beth and George Gage about the documentary film Bidder 70, which tells the story of Tim DeChristopher.…
