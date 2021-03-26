city council

-
Hayward has a new council member. She’s a millennial, a renter, and Afghan American. Aisha Wahab is a 31 year old IT consultant. Her late parents fled war…
More women than ever are raising their hands to run for office. But what does it actually take to to win? And what will be different when they do? Kate…
What changes will come from the DOJ’s damning Ferguson report? On the April 1st edition of Your Call, we’ll continue our series on police, community,…
