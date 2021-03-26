-
Proposition 59 is about overturning Citizens United. This measure would direct California’s elected officials to try to reverse the U.S. Supreme Court’s…
On the April 14th edition of Your Call, Michael Waldman, president of the Brennan Center for Justice, joins us to discuss his new book, “The Fight to…
On the Oct 27th edition of Your Call, we’ll have a conversation with Lawrence Lessig, Harvard professor and co-founder of Mayday, a Super PAC fighting big…
There are many ways to support your candidates- or propositions-of-choice before voting on November 6. You can obviously give your time, by volunteering…
On today’s Your Call, we’ll have a conversation about the Supreme Court’s ruling, which allows corporations and citizens to spend unlimited amounts of…
