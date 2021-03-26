-
How could urban design better serve the cause of justice? City streets play an important role in our everyday lives. We commute to work, walk our dogs,…
-
For the past year, KALW has focused in on East Oakland. We've hosted live community events and took our collaborative journalism project Hey Area there to…
-
On the next Your Call, we’ll have a conversation with historian Jill Jonnes about her new book Urban Forests: A Natural History of Trees and People in the…
-
On the next Your Call, we’ll have a conversation with historian Jill Jonnes about her new book Urban Forests: A Natural History of Trees and People in the…
-
On the April 17, 2015 edition of 99% Invisible:Cities are great. They have movement, activity and diversity. But go to any city and it’s pretty clear, a…
-
On the April 17, 2015 edition of 99% Invisible:Cities are great. They have movement, activity and diversity. But go to any city and it’s pretty clear, a…
-
On this week's episode of 99% Invisible:Vexillologists—those who study flags—tend to fall into one of two schools of thought. The first is one that…
-
On this week's episode of 99% Invisible:Vexillologists—those who study flags—tend to fall into one of two schools of thought. The first is one that…
-
On this week's episode of 99% Invisible:There is an allure to unbuilt structures: the utopian, futuristic transports; the impossibly tall skyscrapers;…
-
On the next Your Call, we’ll talk about what it takes for a city to be truly environmentally sustainable. In 2007, the city of Greensburg, Kansas was…