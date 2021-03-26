-
On today’s Your Call, it’s our Friday media roundtable. This week, we’ll discuss coverage of President Obama’s nomination of Chuck Hagel for Secretary of…
-
On today’s Your Call, it’s our Friday media roundtable. This week, we’ll discuss coverage of President Obama’s nomination of Chuck Hagel for Secretary of…
-
On the next Your Call we’ll take a look at military spending. If confirmed, President Obama’s nominee for secretary of defense, Chuck Hagel, will have to…
-
On the next Your Call we’ll take a look at military spending. If confirmed, President Obama’s nominee for secretary of defense, Chuck Hagel, will have to…