We have sad news in the KALW family. On Saturday night, Chuck Finney, host of Your Legal Rights for more than 30 years, passed away after a brief stay in…
Chuck Finney's guests tonight are Alice O'Sullivan, a member of the National Board Of Trial Advocacy, and Jason Marcus, a member of the California…
Tonight's program is a discussion of employment law regarding pre-employment inquiries. What can and can't be asked by an employer in a job interview.…
Tonight's topic is the enforcement of Child Support services in California.Chuck welcomes Director Iliana Rodriguez and Staff Attorney Trinidad Madrigal…
Tonight's topic is food safety, particularly contaminated food imports from China and Canada. Chuck Finney's guests are Tony Corbo, the legislative…
