Christmas concert

-
The San Francisco Girls Chorus will celebrate Christmas in song during two programs this week: on Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 9 and 10. Both concerts…
-
The San Francisco Girls Chorus will celebrate Christmas in song during two programs this week: on Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 9 and 10. Both concerts…
-
This week on Open Air, host David Latulippe talks to Artistic Director Magen Solomon about the upcoming holiday concerts of the San Francisco Choral…
-
This week on Open Air, host David Latulippe talks to Artistic Director Magen Solomon about the upcoming holiday concerts of the San Francisco Choral…