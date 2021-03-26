-
On today's Your Call, we’ll have a conversation about why people of color are automatically suspect in our society. The killing of Trayvon Martin has…
-
Guests: Chris Johson, co-creator the Question Bridge: Black Males exhibit now showing at the Oakland Museum, and professor of photography at the…
-
On today's Your Call, we’ll have a conversation about why people of color are automatically suspect in our society. The killing of Trayvon Martin has…
-
Guests: Chris Johson, co-creator the Question Bridge: Black Males exhibit now showing at the Oakland Museum, and professor of photography at the…