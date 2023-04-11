We’ve spoken of elections, election law, and election software. And now there is a revolution afoot from an unlikely place: Shasta County.YLR hosts Jeff Hayden and Dean Johnson are joined by elections expert Brent Turner to discuss the fight for best voting technology, and the recent system upheaval in Shasta County, in California and nationally.Our attention will shift home, where our panel will be joined by Chris Jerdonek, Vice-President of the San Francisco Election Commission.Questions for Jeff, Dean, and their guests — for as always, we take your calls and answer your questions — please call, toll free at (866) 798-8255.