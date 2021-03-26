children in poverty

-
On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing how the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill will benefit families and children. The bill includes a historic…
On this edition of Your Call, we’ll hear from activists who have just concluded a bus tour of California to end child poverty across the state. Nearly 2…
With the 5th largest economy in the world and an unemployment rate near 4%, why are 40% of Californians living at or near the poverty level? Joseph Pace…
Upstar Records is a professional music studio within Sunset Youth Services, a support program for youth and their families. This weekend the label…
This week, Donald Trump unveiled plans to expand US military intervention in Afghanistan by sending up to 4,000 more soldiers to the region. How are the…
