San Francisco is suing five of the world's largest oil and gas companies for the costs of sea walls and other infrastructure needed to protect against…
We’ll have a conversation with labor journalist Steve Early about his new book Refinery Town: Big Oil, Big Money, and the Remaking of an American…
Reporter Robert Rogers has been covering Richmond for years, first for the blog Richmond Confidential and now for the Contra Costa Times. That means he…
More than 400 people have filled Richmond’s Civic Auditorium. You can spot the Chevron workers. They’re wearing blue and white shirts saying “Richmond…
For nearly a decade, Chevron and its neighbors in Richmond have been fighting over a proposal to retool the oil company’s refinery. Most everyone agrees…
What does it mean to confront the growing Bay Area’s energy needs in a time of climate crisis? Can we have power without pollution? Host David Onek and…