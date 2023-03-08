Cherrie Wallace, Esquire

In a few short years, we saw tremendous and repeated changes to that system. An appellate court decision raised concern that the system of cash bail was oppressive to the poor. The legislature attempted a legislative fix by scraping the system of bail in favor of a binary decision by the trial court. The bail industry had the question put on the ballot. The voters voted to retain the system of cash bail, and finally, the California Supreme Court jumped into a fray.The question we pose tonight, did we fix that system or break it?Joining YLR Host, Jeff Hayden, and tonight's co-host, Dean Johnson, are Judges Retired Judges Eugene Hyman and Quentin Kopp, District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe, Chief Defender, Lisa Maguire, Attorney Cherie Wallace and, courtesy Of Bad Boys Bail Bonds, C. Jeffrey Stanley.Questions for Jeff, Dean and their guests? Please call, toll free, at (866) 798-8255.