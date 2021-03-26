-
Discrimination in the Workplace & How the State of California Deals With It. Guests: Attorneys Chaya Mandelbaum and Joseph Ortiz, Members of the Executive…
Employment Law: New Paid Sick Leave Law Issues.Guests: Employment Law attorneys -- Chaya Mandelbaum and Jonathan Judge.Listeners with questions for…
Employment Law: Protected Leaves (medical, family care, sick, pregnancy).Guests: Employment Law Attorneys Maribel Hernandez and Chaya Mandelbaum, Members…
Employment Law: Wage and Hours Issues including overtime, meal and rest breaks, employees mislabeled as independent contractors, and unpaid…
