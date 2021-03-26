-
This week on Open Air, host David Latulippe talks with playwright and performer Charlie Varon, about his new project ‘Second Time Around’, a duet for…
This week, host David Latulippe talks with SFArtsED artistic director, Emily Keeler about the young cast involved in the upcoming production of L'il Abner…
The changing face of San Francisco is a source of controversy for many locals. In his latest one-man show, "Feisty Old Jew," local performer Charlie Varon…
In the era of Mike Daisey making up facts for his stories about Apple factory workers in China, or the uproar over the motives behind the recent KONY…
