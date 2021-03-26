© 2021
Chanukah

    22nd Annual Kung Pao Kosher Comedy
    "What are Jews supposed to do on Christmas?" Eric Jansen's guest on Out in the Bay Thursday night, comic Lisa Geduldig, says it's an age-old question that…