On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, journalist Mark Arax will discuss his new book, The Dreamt Land: Chasing Water and Dust Across…
Farmworkers employed by one of the biggest fruit growers in the country have officially ousted the United Farm Workers, the union founded by Cesar Chavez.…
Unearthing the Green Revolution, Part III: California's industrial approach to agriculture has long served as a model for government officials in Punjab,…
Unearthing the Green Revolution, Part II: The story of how agriculture became agribusiness in California and around the world begins in Punjab, India,…
Unearthing the Green Revolution, Part I: California's fertile Central Valley is home to a sizable community of farmers from Punjab in India, a region also…
