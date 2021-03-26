celtic music

-
TODAY 3 PM (PDT) join us for an encore broadcast of a special program featuring French folk artist Gabriel Yacoub on KALW’s Folk Music & Beyond. He talks…
-
TODAY 3 PM (PDT) join us for an encore broadcast of a special program featuring French folk artist Gabriel Yacoub on KALW’s Folk Music & Beyond. He talks…
-
Join us this Saturday 3 p.m. (PST) onFolk Music & Beyond for our deep dive into music from Wales, part of the United Kingdom that is often overshadowed by…
-
Join us this Saturday 3 p.m. (PST) onFolk Music & Beyond for our deep dive into music from Wales, part of the United Kingdom that is often overshadowed by…
-
We got some good cheer last Saturday on "Folk Music & Beyond" with Cherish The Ladies, one of the leading bands performing Irish music today. The ladies…
-
We got some good cheer last Saturday on "Folk Music & Beyond" with Cherish The Ladies, one of the leading bands performing Irish music today. The ladies…
-
Listen this Saturday afternoon 3 to 5 pm (PDT) for Richard Thompson unplugged! We'll hear songs from his new release "Acoustic Classics II"—Richard…
-
Listen this Saturday afternoon 3 to 5 pm (PDT) for Richard Thompson unplugged! We'll hear songs from his new release "Acoustic Classics II"—Richard…
-
A set of Scottish music this Saturday afternoon at 5 in celebration of Scotland's brave attempt at home rule. We'll hear from Dougie MacLean, Dick…
-
A set of Scottish music this Saturday afternoon at 5 in celebration of Scotland's brave attempt at home rule. We'll hear from Dougie MacLean, Dick…