Erica & Friends return for a live guest appearance this Saturday (1/18) at 3 pm on KALW’s Folk Music & Beyond. Vocalist Erica Hockett performs some of her…
Join us this Saturday at 3 pm (PDT) on Folk Music & Beyond for a live performance by talented young British musician Dan Walsh, making a rare Bay Area…
Wake the Dead play rock grooves, hot Irish reels, haunting airs, and beautiful melodies familiar to Deadheads everywhere. These worlds mesh seamlessly,…
We'll shine the spotlight on Bay Area artists this Saturday (July 1st) 3 pm on "Folk Music & Beyond". Among our local treasures are fiddler/guitarist…
Join us for post-Thanksgiving music this holiday weekend! Irish singer/flute player Nuala Kennedy and Appalachian roots musician A.J. Roach will be our…
"Folk Music & Beyond" features an encore broadcast of a special interview with Thistle & Shamrock host Fiona Ritchie this Saturday at 3 pm (PST) on KALW…