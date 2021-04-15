© 2021
CARTER GLAHN, SEVERAID & GLAHN, SACRAMENTO

  • Your Legal Rights
    You and Your Homeowners Association
    In modern history, we have gravitated toward living in closer quarters, with more common areas and shared facilities, in ways that have been more common for renters, now becoming more common for owners as well. This closer proximity has led towards a need for governance.Tonight, on Your Legal Rights, we take a look at the homeowners association. YLR host Jeff Hayden is joined by Johnny Yeh, Sharon Glenn Pratt, Ronald Rhode and Carter Glahn.Questions for Jeff and his guests? Call, toll-free, at (866) 798-8255.