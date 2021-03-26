-
Traditional Spanish flamenco is all about the passion, and that’s what Carolina Lugo and Carolé Acuña deliver with their Ballet Flamenco.Ballet Flamenco…
Carolina Lugo is a professional flamenco dancer. In fact, she’s the fourth generation of women flamenco dancers in her family. So when Lugo had a baby…
