-
In the first segment we look to the recently passed Proposition 19, which broadens the ability of some homeowners to transfer their tax assessments to…
-
YLR: Proposition 19, Your Property and Washington in CrisisIn the first segment we look to the recently passed Proposition 19, which broadens the ability of some homeowners to transfer their tax assessments to…
-
A record number of lobbyists were hired in 2011 by labor unions, business, and other interests. Union groups like the California Teachers Association are…
-
A record number of lobbyists were hired in 2011 by labor unions, business, and other interests. Union groups like the California Teachers Association are…