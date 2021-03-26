-
On this edition of Your Call, economics commentator Grace Blakeley discusses her new book, The Corona Crash: How the Pandemic Will Change Capitalism. She…
On this edition of Your Call, we’re speaking with economist Richard Wolff about his latest book, The Sickness is the System: When Capitalism Fails to Save…
Can we find enchantment without sacrificing reason?Walter Benjamin was a German Jewish critical theorist, essayist, and philosopher who died tragically…
On the Apr. 11, 2019 edition of Work with Marty Nemko, I talk with James O'Toole, author of The Enlightened Capitalists.In the program's 2nd segment, I…
On the May 31, 2018 edition of Work with Marty Nemko, I explore the career implications of capitalism versus socialism with The Great Courses professor of…
On this edition of Your Call’s one Planet Series, we’ll speak with award-winning writer, activist and academic Raj Patel about his new book, A History of…