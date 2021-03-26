Californians for Safety and Justice

-
Tonight we continue our series on Criminal Justice in the Bay Area, this time with a focus on the juvenile justice system. Last week, the San Francisco…
Host Ethan Elkind moderates a debate on criminal justice reforms in California. Two bills that would eliminate bail are headed for the state legislature,…
Dionne Wilson's husband, a San Leandro police officer, was killed in the line of duty seven years ago, but she says it took her a long time to find a way…
