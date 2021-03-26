california state bar

-
The State Bar of California and Consumer Protection Guests: Past State Bar of California Presidents Jeff Bleich and Jim Heiting. Listeners please call…
-
The State Bar of California and Consumer Protection Guests: Past State Bar of California Presidents Jeff Bleich and Jim Heiting. Listeners please call…
-
Immigration Fraud and other State Bar Consumer Issues.Guest: Incoming State Bar of California President Luis Rodriguez; listeners are invited to call with…
-
Immigration Fraud and other State Bar Consumer Issues.Guest: Incoming State Bar of California President Luis Rodriguez; listeners are invited to call with…