california groundwater law

-
Who controls California’s water? We'll revisit our conversation about the documentary “Water & Power: A California Heist.” California’s five-year drought…
-
Who controls California’s water? California’s five-year drought dried out over 1,000 wells and drained aquifers. As entire towns relied on bottled water…
-
Five years of drought has forced California farmers and wine makers to turn from the sky to the ground to find water. It’s down there, but you have to…
-
Here’s what’s happening in the Bay Area, as curated by KALW news: Crystal Geyser to tap Siskiyou County groundwater // San Francisco Chronicle "A private…
-
When California’s new groundwater law was written, who had a seat at the table and who was left out? On the May 7th edition of Your Call, we continue our…