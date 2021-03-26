California drought

-
Fire season may start early this year in Northern California. And fire experts predict it’s also likely to be especially severe.Several factors are…
On the next Your Call’s One Planet Series, we'll rebrodacast our conversation with journalist Mark Arax about his new book, The Dreamt Land: Chasing Water…
On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, journalist Mark Arax will discuss his new book, The Dreamt Land: Chasing Water and Dust Across…
When you’re driving down the coast on Highway 1 toward Monterey, you may miss the exit for the tiny city of Marina. It’s often overshadowed by its…
Who controls California’s water? We'll revisit our conversation about the documentary “Water & Power: A California Heist.” California’s five-year drought…
If you stand on the edge of the Almaden Dam in San Jose right now, you can feel the ground violently shaking and vibrating beneath your feet. It’s the…