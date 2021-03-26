california department of conservation

-
On today's Your Call, we’ll continue our coverage of fracking in California. California assemblyman Marc Levine recently told Reuters that he will…
On today's Your Call, we’ll talk about California’s laws around hydraulic fracturing, also known as fracking. It’s a method of extracting oil and natural…
