Authorities have increased containment of a Northern California wildfire that has destroyed seven homes and damaged four others.State fire officials said…
A massive wildfire that started over a week ago in the hills of Yolo and Napa counties is now 73 percent contained.It’s forced evacuations and is…
The devastating October 2017 wildfires in Northern California were the worst in the state’s history, and fire scientists expect more of these extreme…
Two dozen fires have burned almost 200,000 acres of wild and urban spaces in Northern California, destroying more than 5,700 structures and killing at…
On the September 1st edition of Your Call, we’re talking about how climate change is affecting wildfires. The number of large wildfires has steadily…
The Valley Fire in Lake County is one for the record books. While there have been larger fires in terms of size -- like the huge one now burning in Fresno…