Brad Friedman

-
Every Thursday through Election Day, Rose Aguilar will host a special second hour of Your Call at 11am focused on local and state elections, the voting…
-
Every Thursday through Election Day, Rose Aguilar will host a special second hour of Your Call at 11am focused on local and state elections, the voting…
-
On the June 10th edition of Your Call, it’s our Friday media roundtable. This week, We’ll discuss coverage of the worsening conditions in Fallujah, Iraq.…
-
On the June 10th edition of Your Call, it’s our Friday media roundtable. This week, We’ll discuss coverage of the worsening conditions in Fallujah, Iraq.…
-
Every week on Your Call's Friday Media Roundtable, we ask the journalists on our panel to recommend great reporting they've seen this week.This week we…
-
On the November 7th edition of Your Call, it’s Friday media roundtable. This week, we’ll discuss coverage of the midterm elections, voter ID laws, and…
-
On the November 7th edition of Your Call, it’s Friday media roundtable. This week, we’ll discuss coverage of the midterm elections, voter ID laws, and…