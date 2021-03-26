© 2021
Bottom of the Hill

    Local Music: Go By Ocean
    This is San Francisco band Go By Ocean.They play Wednesday night June 30th, at Bottom of the Hill in the City. Music starts at 9:00.
    Arts & Culture
    Today's Local Music: Panic is Perfect
    This music is by a San Francisco band called “Panic Is Perfect.” Their music, however, produces more of a desire for dancing than for panicking. You can…
    Arts & Culture
    The Corner Laughers
    Today's music is by The Corner Laughers. The name derives from the admiration that the band has for “those who remain amused and observant from the…
