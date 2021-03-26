-
Who controls California’s water? We'll revisit our conversation about the documentary “Water & Power: A California Heist.” California’s five-year drought…
Who controls California’s water? California’s five-year drought dried out over 1,000 wells and drained aquifers. As entire towns relied on bottled water…
What we eat in America is largely driven by the big food companies' ability to churn it out fast and cheap--and it's leading to toxic environments and a…
On the May 6th edition of Your Call, we continue our weeklong series on California’s water crisis by talking about the $110 billion bottled water…
Angered by evictions, Google buses, NSA spying and "climate change"? Eric Jansen's guest on Out in the Bay, 7pm Thursday on KALW, is Krissy Keefer,…