On this edition of Your Call, we’ll speak with bookstore owners about what they and their customers are reading. We also welcome your book…
San Francisco's iconic Green Apple Books grew from a 750-square-foot storefront on Clement Street in 1967, to a space of over 8,000 square feet today. It…
Bay Area Book World Breaking News! Here’s a beautiful tribute to a San Francisco bookstore lover, Steve Brandwein. Brandwein loved to play chess in the…
What does the future look like for the Bay Area's independent bookstores? Although San Francisco has more independent bookstores than almost anywhere in…
Recipe for a bookstore So you want to open a bookstore? Excellent news. Here's your guide to survival: #1: Stock what your customers want. If someone…
One of Caifornia’s loveliest independent bookstores is The Great Overland Book Company, located in the Inner Sunset. Owner Beau Beausoleilnot only runs…