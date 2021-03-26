-
Sandip takes us to one of his favorite places, the Kolkata Book Fair, now in it’s 44th year!
-
Sandip takes us to one of his favorite places, the Kolkata Book Fair, now in it’s 44th year!
-
The Kolkata Book Fair is one of the largest in the world. But it also has space for the smallest of publishers.
-
The Kolkata Book Fair is one of the largest in the world. But it also has space for the smallest of publishers.
-
Written on the Dock of the Bay is your weekly guide to literary and bookish happenings in the pleasantly literary and bookish Bay Area. Bay Area Book…
-
Here are a few suggestions of special events that you can attend happening around our fine Bay Area this weekend.Tomorrow, The Cadillac Hotel in San…
-
Ploughing through aisles and aisles of books selling guides to cracking management exams and microwave cookery, Sandip Roy wonders if he's been fooled by…
-
Ploughing through aisles and aisles of books selling guides to cracking management exams and microwave cookery, Sandip Roy wonders if he's been fooled by…