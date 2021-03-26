-
In the 1970s, California ranked 7th out of all states in per pupil funding. Now it's 41st in the nation according to Governor Gavin Newsom. The education…
The median home sales price in San Francisco is $1.35 million. The median rent of a one bedroom apartment is $3,700 per month. It’s a lot of money.San…
BART opened 44 years ago, in 1972. Now, the system is wearing out. Break-downs and delays have become more common, and as our population grows, the system…
It’s election season. So of course, I’m at the bar El Rio in San Francisco doing what everyone loves to do over a beer -- chat about municipal bonds. I’m…
If Proposition 51 passes, the state would issue nine billion dollars in bonds for school construction — most of it going to K-12 schools and community…
This measure is all about revenue bonds. Bonds are the state’s way of borrowing money for projects that are too big to pay for all at once: big…