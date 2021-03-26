-
Bobby Hutcherson, the jazz legend and internationally renowned vibraphonist, passed away last week. He was 75. A few years ago, KALW’s Ben Trefny joined…
Jazz legend and Bay Area resident Bobby Hutcherson says he is always grateful to live another year. He celebrates his birthday this Sunday, January 27. To…
The great jazzman Milt Jackson had an easy way of telling people he met what instrument he played. He pointed to his lapel where he wore a gold pin in the…
When musician Eddie Marshall died last fall, he had been on the top rung of Bay Area jazz for more than 40 years. In 2000, he was the first recipient of…
