-
After three albums of standards and selections from the Great American Songbook, Bob Dylan has just released his first record of original material since…
-
Bob Dylan recently announced the cancellation of a pair of June shows in Berkeley, so on tonight's program we'll celebrate his May 24 birthday with…
-
Bob Dylan recently announced the cancellation of a pair of June shows in Berkeley, so on tonight's program we'll celebrate his May 24 birthday with…
-
Fog City Blues returns for a LIVE one-hour deep dive into the brand-new surprise release from Bob Dylan.Bob Dylan's new 17-minute single contains…
-
Join us this Saturday (1/19) at 3 p.m. for music and conversation with Peter Yarrow and Noel Paul Stookey, two members of the iconic trio. They'll talk…
-
Join us this Saturday (1/19) at 3 p.m. for music and conversation with Peter Yarrow and Noel Paul Stookey, two members of the iconic trio. They'll talk…
-
Joan Osborne sings songs of Bob Dylan. Also San Francisco's Cynthia Lin sings favorite standards in studio today. Her new CD is called Ukulele Days. Tune…
-
Legendary folk singer Joan Baez recently announced that 2018 will be her final year of touring. When her tour ends, she will retire from the road. This…
-
Legendary folk singer Joan Baez recently announced that 2018 will be her final year of touring. When her tour ends, she will retire from the road. This…
-
If you look back at the origins of rock music — or Rock and Roll, as it was known in the 1950s — you hear that the new sound borrowed elements from…