The latest release from Bob Dylan's back pages includes 74 previously unreleased studio recordings from 1970, most taken from the sessions for the New…
It’s the first Wednesday of 2021 without a major event beginning with the letter "I", so we’ll take the opportunity to listen to some of the new local…
At least one long national nightmare is over. Songs of Joe, Kamala, and the U.S. Presidency, 9-11 pm.
Living Jazz invites all to celebrate unity and freedom at their 19th annual musical tribute honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.…
On the night before the night before Christmas, we'll listen to some new songs for the season from Bay Area artists, preview some of the local holiday…
'Tis the season to listen back to vintage in-studio performances.2020 marks the first time in 44 years that the Christmas Jug Band will not be putting on…
El Cerrito-based Arhoolie Records is an independent record label founded in 1960 by Chris Strachwitz as a way for him to record and produce music by…
Barack Obama's new memoir, A Promised Land, was published this week. The 44th President says that music has always played an important role in his…
A new box set features the flip sides of 78-rpm records that Harry Smith included on the Anthology of American Folk Music.In 1952, Folkways Records…
On October 26, 2010, the very first UnderCover Presents, a tribute to The Velvet Underground & Nico, took place at Coda in San Francisco.Since that first…