KALW’s On-Air Folk Festival Returning to 91.7 this Saturday November 9 from 3 to 8 pmIt’s Five Hours of live performance in the KALW studios by talented…
KALW On-Air Folk Festival Returns Saturday Apr. 13thIF YOU MISSED THE FESTIVAL, YOU CAN LISTEN TO THE ENTIRE FIVE HOURS VIA KALW'S LOCAL MUSIC PLAYER FOR…
The KALW folk festival is back this Saturday April 28th from 3 to 8 pm. It's five hours of continuous music in the KALW studios performed by some of the…
Join us for the next KALW On-Air Folk Festival this Saturday December 9th 3 pm to 8 pm!It's five hours of continuous music performed live in the KALW…
Tim O'Brien, Grammy-award winning singer-multi-instrumentalist, is our special guest this Saturday 3 pm on KALW's Folk Music & Beyond. Tim will talk about…
