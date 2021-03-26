-
Can we have civil civic discourse in these fractious times? Manny Yekutiel, activist and owner of the cafe, bookstore and civic events space Manny’s,…
Happy New Year? We all hope 2021 will be kinder to us than 2020 … but only time will tell. So this week: 2020 in the queer-view mirror and a look ahead…
The caste system is a long and controversial cultural norm in India, but now the Dalits may be getting a boost from America’s civil rights movements.
On today’s IP we're going to take you back in time--to right after the election of Donald Trump,and introduce you to the leaders of the first Women’s…
On Sunday night, police in Martinez arrested a local man for brandishing a loaded gun at a group of people gathered near a Black Lives Matter mural. It’s…
On this edition of Your Call, we’ll speak with educators about how they teach subjects not taught or taught inaccurately today’s US history books. With…
In the midst of Black Lives Matter movement in the U.S. Johnson & Johnson has announced it will stop selling skin whitening creams.But can that remove the…